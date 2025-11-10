Elle Fanning spills on her 'crazy' childhood premieres

Elle Fanning gets nostalgic about her childhood Hollywood days

Elle Fanning took a nostalgic trip down the memory lane as she looked back to the days when kids' movie premieres were "wild."

In an interview with People Magazine at the premiere of her film, Predator: Badlands, the actress remembered the events she attended as a child alongside sister, Dakota Fanning.

She recalled, "Remember back then when there were kids’ premieres? Like, [they were] amazing. There were elephants and it was crazy."

"I remember going to those with my sister. I’d get my little outfit ready and walk down [the red carpet]. I've always loved fashion, so [...] I loved the kids' premieres of the early 2000s," Elle added.

Now, Elle is leading Predator: Badlands, where she plays dual android roles: the empathetic and witty Thia and her fierce rival, Tessa.

She said, "This is the furthest set into the future of an Alien film or a Predator film. Meaning the synths [...] that I played were both the most advanced we've seen so far."

"Especially Thea's personality is very big and emotive and empathetic, and we've played with that. And also she has great comedic timing. She is full of humor, which you've never seen a synth be quite this funny before maybe. If people think I'm funny," Elle Fanning added.