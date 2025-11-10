Jonathan Bailey shares stance on fatherhood

Jonathan Bailey reflects on fatherhood plans

Jonathan Bailey is opening up about the idea of having children someday though he admits it isn't a pressing priority.

The Bridgerton star, 37, made the admission in a new interview for Esquire UK’s winter issue, out November 13.

“There are so many kids who could really benefit from love and support,” he shared. “As a gay man, I have the privilege of not having a biological clock. It’s such a gift to even have the option to be a parent. I think about it, but it’s not something that feels urgent.”

Bailey has previously said that if life circumstances align, he’d love to take on fatherhood one day. “If the planets align, for sure,” he told PEOPLE. “I’d be awful at helping with university or languages, but maybe my kid would teach me.”

Recently named one of PEOPLE’s 2025 Sexiest Men Alive, Bailey told Forbes on November, “There’s nothing sexier than progress,” noting he couldn’t turn down the chance to embrace that title this year.