Leighton Meester admits she's been in 'toxic' work environments

Leighton Meester gets candid about toxic workplaces

Leighton Meester has opened up about how her experiences shaped her latest screen role.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Gossip Girl alum talked about her latest role in new HBO comedy, I Love LA.

Advertisement

Meester admitted, "I've been in toxic work environment."

Adding, "I think that a lot of people have experienced that, being around people who sort of... I don't know, just, like, you have a boss that maybe doesn't uplift you, or whatever."

The actress revealed that she found the show's "chaotic" energy both relatable and fun to explore.

Notably, her costar Josh Hutcherson, who also joined in the interview, expressed his shock at her confession, saying, "In this industry, that's happened to you?"

"I know. It's shocking," Meester noted.

It is pertinent to mention the new episodes of I Love LA, starring Leighton Meester and Josh Hutcherson air Sundays on HBO.