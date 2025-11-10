'Happy's Place' star teases unexpected turn: 'It's a big twist'

Photo: 'Happy's Place' star dishes details about twist that will 'drop hard'

The cast of Happy's Place has teased big emotional turns ahead for Bobbie and Emmett after the season's explosive reveal.

Fans will recall that Bobbie (Reba McEntire) asked Emmett (Rex Linn) out, only to be rejected because of a supposed promise to her late father.

In the premiere, Emmett finally admitted to Steve that the truth was far messier and that Lucky had once confided in him about a secret daughter, Isabella, a revelation Emmett never shared with Bobbie.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Belissa Escobedo, who plays Isabella, teased that Bobbie learning the truth will shake the series.

“It’s a big twist, for sure. Everyone knows what’s coming and that’s so thrilling and stressful for the audience,” she said.

“That anticipation because we know that when this secret drops, it’s going to drop hard.”

McEntire added that major repercussions are inevitable.

“It’s a very important time for something big to happen — something unexpected,” she said.

In conclusion, “You kind of give the audience what they want.”