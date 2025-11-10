Johnny Depp marks massive comeback as 'Modi' premieres in US

Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood spotlight with 'Modi' premiere

Johnny Depp celebrates major milestone!

The star is officially back in the spotlight as his latest film Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness premieres in the US.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Depp shared photos from the event and marked special move.

Expressing his that towards fans and friends for their support, Depp wrote in the caption, "Celebrating the US Premiere of ‘Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ with Al Pacino, Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat and Bruno Gouery, November 4th at the Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles."

"Thanks so much to everyone who came out to make this evening so memorable!" the actor added.

Fans and followers shared their love for Depp in the comments section. One wrote, "Welcome king!!!" Another added, "Two of the greatest actors of all time," referring to Depp posing with Al Pacino.

It is pertinent to mention that this marks Johnny Depp's directorial comeback after several years away from the Hollywood.

Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness is a biographical drama that explores the life turbulent of Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani. The film premiered in Europe on November 21, before making its way to America.