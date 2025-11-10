Karla Sofía Gascón reveals real reason for missing Selena Gomez’s wedding

Karla Sofía Gascón has finally revealed the real reason for missing her Emilia Perez co-star Selena Gomez’s lavish wedding.

Speaking to a reporter in Spanish at the Los40 Music Awards in Valencia, the 53-year-old actress said that the professional obligations kept her from attending the singer's wedding to Benny Blanco.

“I’m working. Besides, imagine, I can’t go to my family’s weddings because it’s too expensive,” she told a reporter at the event.

“Imagine if I had to pay for Selena‘s wedding. No, I’d be ruined,” laughed Karla.

For those unversed, Selena tied the knot with Benny in California on September 27, alongside their close family and friends.

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin, and Martin Short were among the celebrities who attended the star-studded event.

Earlier this year, Selena and Karla were at the forefront of feud rumors after the Spanish actress's former tweet about the Calm Down hitmaker resurfaced.

The Rebelde actress called Selena a "rich rat," commenting on the Only Murders in the Building star's reunion with Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, in an unearthed 2022 tweet.

“She’s a rich rat who plays the poor bitch whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” penned Karla at that time as per the Latin Times.

However, the Spanish actress then issued an apology for her past remarks.