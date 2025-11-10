Meghan Markle shines at star-studded party as Harry stays in ‘Spare' mode

Prince Harry takes on bodyguard role for Meghan at Beverly Hills event

Prince Harry turned into a bodyguard for wife Meghan Markle at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in Beverly Hills, noted a body language expert.

According to Judi James, the Duke of Sussex walked slightly ahead of the Duchess in a bid to protect her at the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s event.

She told Daily Mail that Harry’s posture and gestures showed he was focused on protecting Meghan and keeping attention on her.

"In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in 'Spare' mode here,” she told the publication.

While Harry stayed composed and alert, Meghan smiled freely, showing how comfortable she felt with him by her side at the star-studded event.

"Harry's expressionless mode directs the attention to his wife here, although his ritual is one favored by the likes of Travis Kelce, with the outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power.

"And with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect as they go past the press,” the expert added.