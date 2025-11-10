Kate Middleton takes big decision as Princess steps back from major role

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has stepped back from key role as the royal family marked Remembrance Sunday event.

According to a report by the Mirror, the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla paid their respects at the national Remembrance Sunday service in London, standing side by side as they looked on at King Charles and Prince William's tributes from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The publication also noted a key change in Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s roles this year.

Last year, Queen Camilla did not attend the event due to her illness.

As per the report, usually, the Princess of Wales wears three poppies pinned to her jacket, but this year Kate wore one large flower.

However, Camilla, who was forced to miss last year's event, sported three poppies.

It also explains as the Princess of Wales stepped back from key role, saying last year, Kate was the highest-ranked royal on the balconies, due to Camilla’s absence.

But as Camilla returned to her rightful place this year, she resumed her role in leading members of the Firm from up high.

Meanwhile, emotional King Charles and his elder son Prince William laid wreaths at the Cenotaph.

Later, the palace shared photos from the event saying, “We remember them.

“On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance.”

“Wreaths were laid by The Prince of Wales, and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen, and The Duke of Kent,” it added.