Prince Harry sends cryptic message to King Charles about returning to UK

Prince Harry fuels speculation of royal reunion in UK with cryptic message

Prince Harry appeared to send a major hint to King Charles that he will return to the UK after writing about his love for British life in a new essay.

In The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it Means to Be British, the Duke of Sussex spoke warmly about “the banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands,” saying these are the things that make him proud to be British.

Speaking with The Mirror, behaviour expert Judi James said that one line, where Harry wrote “though currently, I may live in the United States,” suggested his time in America might not be permanent.

James said his choice of words could show that he is homesick and open to returning home.

"'Though currently, I may live in the United States,' is the fascinating line though, both for its wording and its use of punctuation. 'Though I now live in the United States' would be a statement of non-negotiable fact,” penned James.

She added, “But Harry adds 'currently' and 'may' to make it sound less fixed and solid. The use of the word 'currently' sounds negotiable, appearing to hint at a return to the UK.”

“It's a word that leaves things open, like: 'I'm currently single' would imply a desire to get married or 'I'm currently unemployed' would suggest someone is searching for work.

"It sounds like a teaser in terms of a return to the UK… Harry's choice of wording hints that he's not only possibly homesick but that a return of some sort might be on the horizon."