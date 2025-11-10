Prince William reveals details from George, Charlotte, Louis' royal lifestyle

Prince William weighs in on George, Charlotte, Louis life inside Palace walls

Prince William has just sat down for a chat about his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the way their day-to-day life goes on behind the scenes.

The whole conversation happened during his appearance with Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck for his popular Domingão show.

That conversation featured candid revelations about school runs and play dates, as well the Wales’ approach towards staying ‘present’.

Regarding this the heir to the British thone said, “play dates, taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden when I can.”

He also admitted that school run also fall under his perview “most days” even though “I mean Katherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it,” he noted as well.

However, one thing that makes all this even harder is the fact that “our children don't have phones,” Prince William admitted.

However, maybe “when George moves onto secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access,” he explained.

Regarding the time and place, and regulations he added, “we talk to him and explain why we don't think it's right.” Because “with full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn't. But with restricted access, I think it's good for messaging.”