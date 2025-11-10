King Charles friends make shocking remarks about 'change of reign'

King Charles, Prince William friends make shocking remarks about 'change of reign'

King Charles and Prince William’s friends have made shocking remarks about the ‘change of reign’ after the monarch left his elder son ‘hurt and angry.’

The Prince of Wales was left “hurt and angry” last week after King Charles allegedly stole the spotlight by delivering a headline-grabbing knighthood to ex-footballer David Beckham, at the same time as William’s Earthshot Prize was kicking off in Brazil.

King Charles allies have insisted it was a coincidence without malice.

A friend of King Charles tells the Daily Beast, “His Majesty is immensely proud of his son’s work.

“Investitures are scheduled months in advance.”

The friend of the monarch, however, did concede that there is an “increasingly delicate” father-son dynamic, dramatically worsened by William’s open contempt for the shambolic way King Charles dealt with former Duke of York Andrew crisis and continues to handle Prince Harry issue.

The report further claims the balance of royal power has shifted since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

It added Prince William is now increasingly demanding the right to lead long-term planning, public messaging, and—crucially—crisis management.

As the friend put it: “The change of reign is happening in real time, whether they admit it or not.”

Meanwhile, King Charles has apparently made it clear he has no intention of fading into the background.

The monarch insists on maintaining a full public schedule, sometimes to the alarm of Camilla and his doctors.

King Charles guards the symbols of kingship—audiences, investitures, the odd glittering photo call—as fiercely as ever.

The friends of the monarch went on saying that having waited his whole life for this role, the king is not about to start taking instruction from anyone, even his son.

Tension-- between the King who can’t relinquish power and William who has already seized it—now defines their relationship.