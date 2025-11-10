Kate Middleton talks about 'love, healing and hope' in latest statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released a delightful message to mark the 20th anniversary of children's hospital building.

In her letter, Kate Middleton says, “As Patron of Evelina, I'm delighted to join everyone at Evelina London Children's Hospital in celebrating the anniversary of its hospital building.”

“Over the past 2 decades, this extraordinary space has enabled Evelina London to care for nearly 3 times as many children as when it first opened.”

The Princess of Wales further said, “It symbolises love, healing and hope and has had such an impact on countless lives.”

About the building, the future queen said, “As I know from my visits, the building's bright, welcoming spaces and light-filled atrium ensure children feel safe, supported and nurtured as they face whatever challenges lie ahead.”

“I am filled with hope for Evelina's future. As it continues to grow, even more children will benefit from the world-class care that defines Evelina, a place where healing begins with connection, and every child is cherished,” Kate Middleton concluded with her signature.

The Princess of Wales released the message about ‘love, healing and hope’ a day after she made a joint appearance with Prince William on Remembrance Sunday.

Kensington Palace released photos of Kate and Prince William on social media handles saying, “On Remembrance Sunday, we pause to reflect on the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of all who have served - and continue to serve - in defence of our freedoms. We remember them, today and always.”