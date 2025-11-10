Prince Harry seems 'fed up' as Meghan shows 'utter delight' at key event

Prince Harry seems 'worried' as Meghan enjoys limelight at major event

Prince Harry seemed worried alongside a beaming Meghan Markle during their Hollywood engagement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made unlikely guests at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, which followed a James Bond theme.

In photos from their arrival at the party, which was held at Jeff Bezos’s Beverly Hills estate, the couple were seen dressed in sharp black attire to honor the theme. The party catered to a whopping 300 guests.

However, Royal author Tom Bower thinks Harry seemed to be fed up after having been to a sports match the day before.

He told the Daily Mail: "He looks fed up being paraded, one day at a sports match and on another day at a celeb party. Clearly, he is now worried what revenge his brother might one day carry out against himself and his ambitious wife."

Body language expert Judi James also took a look at Meghan’s behaviour at the party, saying, "A cut-off ritual like the lowered and hidden eyes suggests a coy lack of need to perform for the cameras, and it implies an assumption of rabid press interest rather than a courting of it."

"But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape," she continued.

"A smile like this will be an acknowledgement to the fans and the cameras, but without any posing effort or showboating," she added.