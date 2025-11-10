Prince William's encounter with King and Queen delights royal fans

Sweden's royal family on Sunday shared multiple photos of the King and Queen as from COP30 Climate summit in Brazil.

One of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's photos taken Britain's future king, Prince William, was also posted on the official Instagram account of the royal family.

Advertisement

The caption read, "This week, the Royal Couple, along with several world leaders, attended the high-level Belém Climate Summit in Brazil. "

"The King spoke at the opening of the meeting and afterwards the Royal Couple listened to discussions about climate, nature and energy transition, among other things."

"The King and Queen ended the program by visiting museums of the Amazon's nature and culture."

Thousands of royal fans liked the King and Queen's photo with the British heir to the throne and hundreds others expressed delight in the comments section of the Instagram post shared by the Sweden's royal family.

William represented his father, King Charles III, at the summit after attending his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales was not accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton during his visit to Brazil.

William expressed optimism about tackling global environmental challenges at a star-studded event in Rio de Janeiro for the fifth edition of his EarthShot Prize.

William's first visit to Latin America came shortly before Brazil hosts the UN climate summit COP30.