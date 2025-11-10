Prince Harry sending quiet apology to Meghan Markle with public statement?

Prince Harry’s essay reads like an apology to Meghan Markle: Expert

Meghan Markle may have been given a clear message from Prince Harry after his new essay hinted that he finds life in the United States lacking.

In The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it Means to Be British, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his time in UK and described how much he loved his British life.

Advertisement

Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said that the essay revealed a sense of homesickness and suggested Harry was gently admitting that he misses the humour of Britain.

Furthermore, the expert added that his phrase “ridiculous as it sounds” sounded like an apology to his American audience, and to Meghan, for admitting his longing for home.

"He sounds embarrassed by this ‘reveal’ though," said James. "By adding ‘ridiculous as it sounds’ he seems to be apologising to his US audience, perhaps even to his own family for this admission of nostalgia and what sounds like a sense of longing."

"This is an important-sounding admission too. Most ex-pats yearn for jars of Marmite or English tea bags, but Harry is letting everyone know, including Meghan here, that he's missing a kind of shared, intense, complex humour that he might not be able to get in the US."