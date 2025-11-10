Glen Powell reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger's prediction for 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell reveals what Arnold Schwarzenegger said ahead of 'The Running Man' remake

Glen Powell got his action hero tips and warnings from living legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Powell, who plays Ben Richards in the fim, reached out to Arnold before starring in the dystopian action thriller The Running Man, which is a remake of the 1987 original starring the Terminator actor.

At the film’s premiere in New York City, the Twisters actor revealed what action stars told him about making such a film, saying, "It was funny talking with Schwarzenegger the other day. He was so excited, but he told me, he said... And every single one of my buddies who have starred in action movies told [me] this. They were saying, ‘I don't think you realize going and being out in front of an action movie where’ — again, in this movie, the entire world is hunting this one guy — I would tell them the premise. They're like, ‘Oh, that's gonna be, that's gonna be something. That's gonna be intense.’ And it's true."

"To do it right, to do one of these movies right, and I really am so proud of what we did in this movie... It's very, it's very physical. It's very emotional, it's all those things," Powell explained.

In April, the actor revealed that he and director Edgar Wright took Arnold’s blessing to remake the film. The Commando star gave them the blessing since The Running Man remained "the only movie that I always wanted to have redone of my movies."

"So now, this one really upped it and did exactly that. The action was unbelievable and creative," said Arnold.

The Running Man is loosely based on Stephen King's novel of the same name which follows a bloody tv show where men are hunted and the winner takes home a big prize.