William H. Macy says 'dont try this at home' as he reveals key to marraige

William H. Macy reveals secret to 'Felicity Huffman' marriage

William H. Macy is revealing the key to almost three decades of marriage with Felicity Huffman.

At the New York City premiere of The Running Man, Macy, 75, revealed what’s kept his marriage with Huffman, 62, strong all these years.

He confessed that he’s "never had to work at it," and remains "crazy for her."

"She's the best thing that's ever happened to me, and she's so alive, so evolving, she's always striving. She keeps me on my toes," he gushed.

It helps that they have shared interests like theater and filmmaking.

"We share the theater and showbiz and storytelling that's really at the core of our relationship," he says. "And I don't recommend this at home, but we talk the talk and walk the walk."

"She's shooting a thing up in Toronto now called Doc, and I read her scripts and talk to her, and she reads my scripts and we talk about it and we critique each other," the actor continues, adding, "Somehow it works."

Huffman has made her acting return with an appearance on The Good Doctor and a guest role in Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Now, she stars in Fox medical series Doc as Dr. Joan Ridley, while Macy is featured with Glen Powell in the remake of The Running Man.