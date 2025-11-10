Orlando Bloom is 'determined to land a date' with Nicole Kidman: Source

It is being reported that Orlando Bloom is “interested in dating” Nicole Kidman after her separation from Keith Urban.

According to New Idea magazine, the 48-year-old English actor, who parted ways with his partner Katy Perry in June of this year, has put Kidman “at the top” of his dating wish list after she filed for divorce from Urban on September 30, 2025.

Advertisement

The insider told the outlet, “Orlando has Nicole at the top of his dream date wish list, and not just because of her A-list status. He's always had a thing for Nicole, for a very simple reason - they have history together.”

Notably, the Pirates of the Caribbean 1 actor and the Big Little Lies actress have never been seen dating each other publicly, but back in March 2002, they looked loved-up at the Vanity Fair's Oscars Party. This happened after Kidman parted ways from her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The source claimed, “There was chemistry between them, all night. Orlando was clearly entranced by Nicole and she loved his attention.”

“But the truth is she didn't take him seriously. He was devastated,” the insider stated.

Another source told the same outlet that Bloom is putting in extra efforts to catch Kidman’s attention this time, as his ex-fiancée Perry has moved on and is in a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Orlando wears his heart on his sleeve. He's determined to land a date with Nicole,” the insider said. “Nicole has been lonely for a while. Having a charming dinner with a fun Brit like Orlando could be just what she needs.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kidman welcomed her two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Urban, while Bloom shares his 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with Perry.