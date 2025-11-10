Sofia Vergara gets real about choosing comfort over couture: 'I'm healing'

Sofia Vergara's latest fashion choice comes to light

Sofia Vergara recently got candid and opened up about his new Skechers campaign.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine on the set of her new campaign, the 53-year-old Colombian-American actress revealed that she started to look for comfortable shoes after undergoing her first knee surgery in 2024.

Vergara said, "I was going to have to be in tennis shoes for a long time and needed something that I could wear with my dresses and with my jeans.”

She added, "There's something about the memory foam inside the Skechers that is spectacular, and it's really good if you have to stay all day long in your tennis shoes.”

The Modern Family star, who underwent a second knee surgery in July of this year, shared that she is advised to wear her tennis shoes even at home until she completely recovers.

"I cannot be barefoot while I'm healing. So, the Skechers slip-ons are like heaven. I can take them on and off to get on the bed, on the couch. It's great,” Vergara unveiled.