'Star Wars' influenced this director on mega level

Shawn Levy gets honest about ‘Star Wars’ influence on directing

Shawn Levy, best known for directing Deadpool & Wolverine, gets candid about the influence of Star Wars on his work.

It is notable, as he is set to helm Star Wars: Starfighter. "Star Wars has always been the defining influence on my filmmaking sensibility," he shares in a chat with EW. "It always was. It always will be."

Advertisement

For example, he used this 'influence' in the direction of his movie The Adam Project's final battle scene, which is a nod to the Return of the Jedi scene that shows Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa and their speeder chase on Endor.

"Also in Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds has that staff that basically is a little bit like a lightsaber," he adds. While Shawn is currently working on Star Wars: Starfighter, he is over the moon to have gotten the opportunity.

"It is surreal and awesome every day walking onto this set, to have made up a new and original Star Wars story that is neither a sequel nor a prequel to anything," he continues.

Shawn also raves about reuniting with The Adam Project writer Jonathan Tropper, as the latter penned the script for the forthcoming Star Wars movie.

"I have deep respect and love for this historic legacy, but a chance to do something fresh and original and to do it with Jonathan Tropper, the writer of The Adam Project, and with Gosling."

"Every day it's hard as hell, but it's dream-come-true territory every day,” the filmmaker notes.

Star Wars: Starfighter opens in cinemas on May 28, 2027.