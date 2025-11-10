'Avatar' franchise gets high praise from this top director

Guillermo del Toro on the ‘Avatar’ franchise: ‘Masterpiece’

James Cameron’s Avatar has every reason to be in awe of, which is exactly what Guillermo del Toro shares in his praise for the franchise.



In an interview with Konbini Video, the filmmaker, who is known for his gothic-inspired films, gushes, "I’ve seen the three Avatars. They are absolute masterpieces. I know where it’s going and I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

He also raves about the Academy-winning director behind the film series, "I can’t say anything about [the third], but I can say there are very few Americans who have created an entire mythology.”

"You have [George] Lucas. You have the entire ‘Wizard of Oz’ mythology with Frank Baum. Jim is creating that with Avatar, and he’s going to take you places,” the director adds.

Meanwhile, as Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in December, another Avatar project, which shows the making of the franchise, has dropped on Disney+.

It's titled Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. The documentary features interviews as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the cast.