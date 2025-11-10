Meghan Markle cleared of new controversy

No alcohol was serviced at an As Ever pop-up shop in California, said sources close to Meghan Markle after it was speculated online that a bottle was displayed inside the store.

According to GB News, the wife of Prince Harry recently launched her lifestyle brand’s first physical retail presence at Godmothers bookshop in Montecito, located close to her home.

Advertisement

The space features a range of As Ever products, including fruit preserves, candles and herbal infusions.

Pictures of a bottle in an ice bucket were circulated online, raising questions whether the venue required an alcohol license.

Citing its sources, GB News reported that the bottle in the ice bucket was filled with water and the ice was decorative.

They said that such arrangements are commonly used for product presentation displays.

They also firmly stated that no alcohol is sold at Godmothers bookstore.

California’s licensing rules were highlighted in online posts, with users saying the law requires businesses to hold an Alcoholic Beverage License if they intend to sell or serve alcohol.

"However, it has been confirmed that alcohol was not being offered for consumption at the site, with the bottle actually containing water," the report said.

Meghan Markle, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry, moved to California with her husband after stepping down as working member of the royal family in 2020.