Prince William reveals THIS decision for son Prince George becoming 'tense issue'

Prince William opens up about restrictions his son Prince George faces

Prince William recently opened up about his decision to not give cell phones to any of his three children.

The Prince of Wales, who shares Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with his wife Kate Middleton, conversed with Eugene Levy for an episode of his Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler, where he revealed that none of his three children have cell phones.

However, the same topic came into discussion during the royal heir’s recent trip to Brazil, where he attended the Earthshot Prize awards.

While giving an interview to TV host Luciano Huck, William confessed it is “really hard” to safeguard his kids from the dangers of social media and technology.

Mentioning his eldest son, Prince George, as he is moving to a new school next year, the Prince of Wales said, "Our children don’t have phones. I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access.”

The father of three added, "And to be honest, it’s getting to the point where it’s becoming a little bit of a like tense issue.”

“But I think he understands why. We communicate why we don’t think it’s right. And again, I think it’s the internet access I have a problem with. I think children can access too much stuff they don’t need to see online, and so having a phone and text message, the old sort of 'brick phone' as they call them, I think that’s fine,” Prince William explained.