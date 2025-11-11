Hilary Duff announces first tour in 17 years

Hilary Duff to perform live shows for first time since 2007

Hilary Duff is returning to the stage for the first time in more than 17 years.

The 38-year-old singer and actress announced on November 10 that she will perform a string of intimate live shows in early 2026 as part of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves mini tour.

Advertisement

“One single? Please,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “This girl is hitting the road for some very special shows. London, Toronto, Brooklyn, LA - dust off your dancing shoes. I’m coming for you. I’m so ready (and okay, a tiny bit nervous).”

Duff’s tour will begin on January 19 at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, marking her first live performances since her 2007 Dignity tour. Stops are also scheduled in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles.

“It’s happening,” Duff said in a statement. “I’m over the moon to be stepping on stage again. I’ve got some new songs that I can’t wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It’s been a minute and I’ve missed you. Let’s make some mems.”

Duff’s return to performing coincides with the release of her first single Mature in nearly a decade, released on November 6. This marks her first new music since 2015, also co-written and produced by her husband, Matthew Koma.

The single was released alongside a new music video.