Sangjani rally case: ATC orders blocking Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul's passports

(From left to right) PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and Sheikh Waqas Akram. — X@NAofPakistan/Facebook@ZartajGulWazirOfficial/PPI/File

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra hears Sangjani rally case.

IHC issues notices in case over meeting with Imran Khan.

Judge Tahir directs assistant AG to look into matter.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Tuesday ordered blocking the passports of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul while also issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant of party's Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in Sangjani rally case.

Giving the directives, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered the authorities to present a report after blocking the PTI leaders' passports and adjourned the hearing till December 3.

Advertisement

The development adds to the existing legal woes of the former ruling party whose founder, Imran Khan, along with senior leaders such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid and other, remain behind bars over alleged involvement in various untoward incidents, including the May 9 riots.

The said case is linked to a power show held by the PTI in September 2024, seeking the release of Khan from Rawalpindi Adiala jail.

The same court, last month, had issued arrest warrants for Ayub, Gul and Akram over failure to appear before court even once.

Notice on meeting with PTI founder

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has also issued notices to the home secretary, Adiala jail superintendent and other parties during a contempt of court plea filed by PTI's Salman Akram Raja over the failure of authorities to facilitate a meeting with Khan.

During the hearing today, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir directed the assistant attorney general to look into the matter.

"How can Salman Akram Raja can assist [his client] in the case if he cannot meet [him]? asked Judge Tahir.

"Despite your written order, the meeting was not held last Tuesday. The SHO has not obeyed your order, [so] send the deputy registrar judicial," remarked PTI's lawyer Raja.

To this, the judge responded, "Cannot send anyone with him, notices, will take action according to the law".

Furthermore, Judge Tahir asked the assistant attorney general why the meeting with Khan didn't take place despite court's orders?

The official replied saying that they conveyed the court's orders and will now further inform the relevant authorities again today.

The court then issued notices to the parties on the contempt of court petition and adjourned the hearing.