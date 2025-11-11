Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl in first ODI against Pakistan

November 11, 2025
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first one-day international (ODI) of a three-match series against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka are touring Pakistan for the three-match ODI series, as the remaining two matches will be played at the same venue on November 13 and 15.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 157 times in ODIs, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 93 victories, compared to the 1996 champions' 59. One match ended in a tie, while four ended in no result.
Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka unveiled the glittering trophy on Monday.
The ODI series will be followed by a tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe starting from November.
The two teams last faced each other in an ODI bilateral series in 2019, which Pakistan won 2-0.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.