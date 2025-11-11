Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl in first ODI against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka present for toss of first ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 11, 2025. — PCB

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first one-day international (ODI) of a three-match series against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka are touring Pakistan for the three-match ODI series, as the remaining two matches will be played at the same venue on November 13 and 15.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 157 times in ODIs, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 93 victories, compared to the 1996 champions' 59. One match ended in a tie, while four ended in no result.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka unveiled the glittering trophy on Monday.

The ODI series will be followed by a tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe starting from November.

The two teams last faced each other in an ODI bilateral series in 2019, which Pakistan won 2-0.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.



