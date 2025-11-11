Kris Jenner exposes volumes about Meghan Markle with subtle move

Kris Jenner gives Meghan Markle a reality check?

Kris Jenner’s most recent decision regarding Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has just been called a subtle snub by experts.

The expert in question that broke all this down is branding and publicity expert Chad Teixeira.

She spoke about everything with the Daily Mail and noted how star-packed Jenner’s birthday was in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

In Ms Teixeira’s own words, “in the world of celebrity PR, silence and omission can be just as calculated as a post, and the silence from Kris Jenner speaks volumes here.”

In the eyes of the expert, even omitting from the birthday collage of pictures is “unlikely to be accidental”, she added.

It prompted Ms Teixeira to further call it an effort to “subtly maintaining neutrality” by the reality TV star and her family.

However, “For Meghan and Harry, who are equally brand-conscious and acutely aware of how they’re perceived, this could feel like a social snub - especially in an industry where visibility equals relevance.”

Especially since “in Hollywood, being seen with someone is often as important as being seen at all, and it could feel like a sign of how Kris feels towards them” she added too.

At the same time though, the branding expert did point out that for the Kardashian-Jenners the fact of the matter is that they view this party “more about optics” since both parties “brands in their own right”.

So perhaps “Kris Jenner’s decision not to post them could simply be that they didn’t share many moments together, but it’s more likely a considered decision and not posting speaks louder than any caption ever could,” she concluded by saying.

What is pertinent to mention is that the party included a number of famous faces like eff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Chris Rock, and each of them got a photo-op with Jenner, and were shared to her Instagram account too.