Andrew leaves King Charles, Prince William furious with another 'questionable' move

Former Duke of York Andrew has left his brother King Charles and nephew Prince William furious with his latest move, a royal insider has claimed.

Speaking to the Woman’s Day after reports Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received luxury champagne delivery to Royal Lodge ahead of eviction, the insider shared King Charles and Prince William’s reaction over the move.

The source tells the outlet, “William and Charles are simply aghast.

“They can’t believe he would be so foolish and careless – but it’s also struck a chord of fear for Charles. He knows how vindictive his brother can be and, with nothing to lose, he could now become an even bigger thorn in their side than before.”

The report further says it is the latest in a series of questionable moves from Andrew, who has reportedly made a string of demands as part of his relocation.

Earlier, the Sun, citing the sources, reported, “The Champagne was delivered to a side gate and a worker collected it. Whoever it’s for, some might say it’s perhaps not a good look to have Champagne delivered.”

The insiders also claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is busy planning a “celebration” at the property ahead of eviction.

The fresh claims came days after King Charles initiated a formal process to remove the ‘Style, Titles and Honours’ of Andrew.

Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have played key role in Andrew’s title removal, the reports suggest.