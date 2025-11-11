Prince William releases statement about sporting poppy after Meghan sparks criticism

Prince William has released a strong message about importance of sporting poppy after Meghan Markle sparked criticism as the Duchess was being spotted without it on Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday last weekend.

Meghan was pictured not wearing a poppy on Remembrance Weekend, despite her husband Prince Harry proudly sporting one on his smart black suit on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Amid this, Prince William has issued a message on importance of sporting poppy.

The future king has urged young people to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day.

In a video address that will be broadcast to students aged nine to 14 on Armistice Day, the Prince of Wales will tell them how important it is for all generations to commemorate the war dead.

The Prince says: “Armistice Day is an important time for us to stop and reflect; it is a reminder that Remembrance is for everyone.

“When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way. We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. It’s not just about the past – it’s about shaping who we become in the future.”

He added: “Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience and responsibility. And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, ‘Thank you. We have not forgotten and we will not forget.’”