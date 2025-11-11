Kate Middleton knows monarchy's future is not guaranteed: Expert

Kate Middleton shows she doesn’t take monarchy for granted, says expert

Kate Middleton has receved praises for her careful and thoughtful approach in her role as the Princess of Wales, claimed a royal expert.

Writing for The Independent, royal expert Tessa Dunlop said the Princess of Wales’ years of being an outsider have helped her understand what the royal family needs to stay strong.

Advertisement

She highlighted Kate’s calm and composed behavior at public events, like funerals and her cautious approach toward newcomers like Meghan Markle.

"The sharp contrast between the two women was eye-popping, Kate’s arch face a fitting riposte to the already sombre day,” she penned.

The expert continued, “Dubbed the 'protective huntress' by one royal-watcher, once more the Windsors’ meticulous player had fended off danger, her poise and ice-queen exterior the alchemy that has led to this new alpha epitaph.

"Huntress Kate, the untouchable royal charm, silently signalling that enough is enough. Yards away on the same step, William mirrored his wife’s behaviour in the face of Andrew’s buffoonery."

She went on to add that Prince William’s wife “has always played the long game, and both she and her husband have a brutal, steely streak."

According to Dunlop, Kate respects the monarchy and its uncertain future which gives her the ability to deal with potential threats.

Kate’s "studied coolness towards Meghan [that] is indicative of the couple’s wariness of a newcomer who appeared to neither understand nor value the institution they cleave to."