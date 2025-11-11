Sarah Ferguson fears losing royal security amid move from Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson panicking over uncertain future as Royal Lodge move nears

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly finding it hard to cope as she and her former husband and Prince, Andrew, get ready to move out of their home, Royal Lodge.

According to royal insiders, the former couple is spending very little time together and are living separately at opposite ends of the house.

Speaking with The Sun, an insider said Fergie is said to be worried about losing royal security and fears public backlash over her and Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Andrew “rarely goes out and has been padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering.”

"But they come together quite often for lunch and dinner, and this is where they talk about their futures,” the source said.

They added that the discussions between Andrew and Fergie have been "intense" and the former Duchess of York is not taking it well.

"They have been heard having some pretty intense conversations about what is going on,” the tipster shared.

“Sarah, in particular, is panicking about what comes next, and she is not in a good place... luckily, Sarah has quite a few staff left working for her who really like her, and she is really leaning on them for support.”



