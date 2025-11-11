Meghan Markle, Harry were not on official guest list of Kris Jenner party: 'EMBARRASSING NIGHT'

Meghan Markle, Harry not on official guest list of Kris Jenner party: 'EMBARRASSING NIGHT'

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry left the Hollywood insiders 'buzzing — and baffled' after they made surprise appearance at Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed in his ShuterScoop that Meghan and Harry “weren’t on the official guest list.”

The insider tells Rob Shuter that Harry and Meghan’s surprise appearance at Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash left Hollywood insiders buzzing — and baffled.

The royal expert, citing an attendee, as claiming “People were whispering, ‘Who brought the Sussexes?’”

“It was giving mystery-plus-security-breach.”

The source further said, “Even megastars like Oprah and Kim Kardashian swore they didn’t extend the invite.

“In Hollywood, everyone assumes someone else did.”

The spy further said Meghan and Harry looked “polite but distant” and exited before Bruno Mars hit the stage.

The royal couple ‘smiled, mingled for ten minutes, then vanished,’

“One thing’s for sure — even at Kris’s most exclusive bash, Meghan and Harry proved they’re still the ultimate uninvited guests,” the royal expert writes.

The royal expert shared the post with title “MEGHAN & HARRY’S EMBARRASSING NIGHT — GUESTS ASK, “WHO INVITED THEM?”

The reality TV star Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday in style at Jeff Bezos’s estate in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The star-studded event included Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Oprah Winfrey, Vin Diesel, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and many others.