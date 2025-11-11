Paris Jackson shows off her perforated septum

Paris Jackson unveils her perforated septum

Paris Jackson recently got candid and revealed that she has “perforated septum.”

On Monday, November 10, the 27-year-old American model and actress posted a video on TikTok, in which she opened up about her “perforated septum” and showed it off by shining the light of her cell phone up her nose.

Showing a tiny hole in her septum, Paris said, “I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose. And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum,” adding that it was “slightly different from a deviated septum.”

“That is from what you think it's from. Don’t do drugs, kids,” she noted, while directing her finger at the camera.

Michael Jackson’s daughter’s make-up-free face turned serious for a moment as she quipped that she “didn’t recommend” taking drugs because it had “ruined” her life.

Paris went on to share that she did not want to get plastic surgery to fix her perforated septum because she had achieved sobriety, and she said, “you have to take pills when you have a surgery that gnarly.”

It is pertinent to mention that the American Horror Stories star has been living with this medical condition since the age of 20.