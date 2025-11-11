Big update on 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer

Marvel Studios created '30 trailers' for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Avengers: Doomsday is the forthcoming tentpole movie of Marvel Studios. As its trailer is said to drop ahead of the Avatar: Fire & Ash screening, a new report claims how the franchise plans to build anticipation for it.



Quoting a source, John Campea, who wears many hats from film critic to director and entertainment insider, claims the studio has “put together 20-something different versions of this trailer.”

"But here's the funny thing, a couple days ago. I was talking to a friend of mine, who is in those circles, and they said, It's not just the tweaking. They said this trailer is so important,” he adds.

In the wake of a score of dud projects in the MCU, John shares, “They said, ‘John, you and Rob said that this was going to be the most important trailer, maybe of all time. You have no idea how right you are because this trailer is so important.”

“They put… not some minor tweaks. They put together, like 20, something different versions of this trailer. So I reached out to someone I know over at Marvel again."

Following his conversation, John says he contacted his source inside Marvel. "So I wrote to somebody over at Marvel Disney, and I said, ‘Hey, I kind of heard this, any truth to that?’ And they simply said, ‘No, not 20, 20 or more. [it's] 30 or more."

It is not uncommon for studios to create multiple trailer drafts for a movie. However, the reported figure of ‘30’ is extreme, which highlights that Marvel is betting big on Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives on December 18, 2026.