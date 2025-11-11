Jeff Goldblum reveals how playing Wizard of Oz in 'Wicked' changed him

Jeff Goldblum shares the positive impact of 'Wicked' in his life

Jeff Goldblum’s role in Wicked greatly influenced him.

The 73-year-old American actor and musician went to the U.K. show This Morning, where he opened up about playing the role of the Wizard of Oz in the film adaptations of Stephen Schwartz's Broadway musical.

Goldblum revealed that he made a decision to stop eating meat after landing the role in Wicked. He said, "It's changed me. After doing this movie we talked about the animal cruelty. I stopped eating meat and poultry. So, this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else."

He added, "I'm happy. We need the world to work for everybody on earth and every creature too.”

The Lost World: Jurassic Park star went on to extend his support to Jonathan Bailey, who played the role of Prince Fiyero in Wicked and has been crowned as PEOPLE’s 2025 S*xiest Man Alive.

In his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old English actor sang an assortment of "sexy" songs with his Wicked costar Goldblum as a celebration of being on the list of PEOPLE’s 2025 S*xiest Man Alive.