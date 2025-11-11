Florence Pugh admits her 'view is changing about' intimacy coordinators

Florence Pugh reflects on working with intimacy coordinators

Florence Pugh has finally spoken about the positive and negative aspects of working with intimacy coordinators.

For those unaware, intimacy coordinators garnered widespread attention after the #MeToo movement started in Hollywood in 2017. Many top-tier celebrities, such as Mikey Madison and Jennifer Lawrence, have also been vocal about if they wanted to collaborate with one or not.

Advertisement

Pugh appeared on a new episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, where she highlighted both positive and negative experiences working with intimacy coordinators.

She explained, “It’s not to get in the way, it’s not to confuse, it’s not to make things more complicated or make things more awkward. It’s simply to make sure that everybody is happy with what they’re creating and also that you’re creating things that have meaning to them.”

Referring to intimacy coordinators, the Oscar-nominated actress added, “I’ve had good ones and bad ones. I did a lot of my s*x scenes before that was even a job, and I think I’m quite confident and quite happy in my skin, and I’ve always been able to make sure that I’m heard. That being said … there are plenty of things that I remember where it was just completely inappropriate to have asked me to do that, to have directed me in that way.”

Pugh went on to state that her “view is changing about it as well” because the new title is still being improved and fixed.

“I’m now having fantastic experiences with intimacy coordinators. However, that being said, I’ve also had a sh** example where someone just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful, and I think it’s a job that’s still figuring itself out,” the Oppenheimer star noted.