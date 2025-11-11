Hilary Duff takes brutal dig at Leonardo DiCaprio in diss track

Hilary Duff mocks Leonardo DiCaprio’s penchant for younger women in diss track

Hilary Duff seemingly took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio in her new song Mature.

Hilary, 38, sang about a man who dates only younger women and made clear references the Titanic star, who’s repeatedly dated women under 25.

The lyrics go, "She's me, I'm her in a different font / Just a few years younger, a new haircut / Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch."

Since the Oscar winner is also called Leo for short, and happens to be a Scorpio, fans think the lyrics are a diss aimed at him.

In another lyric, she sang about a Basquiat painting, and Leonardo owns a $9 million Basquiat painting that he got as a gift from infamous Malaysian businessman and fugitive Jho Low.

"Going down on her on your vintage rug / Bet she's so impressed by your Basquiat," A Cinderella Story actress sang.

"And she thinks you're deep in the ways you're not," she dissed.

In yet another line, she mentioned Carbon Beach, which was close to Leonardo’s Malibu home he bought in 1998, according to Architectural Digest.

"Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn't seen at yours / You knew better of course," she sang.