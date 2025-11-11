Matt, Ross Duffer reveal the secret behind 'Stranger Things' success

Matt, Ross Duffer reflect on 'Stranger Things' success

Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed the secret to the success of Stranger Things.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Stranger Things' fifth and final season on Nov. 6, the twin brothers reflected on how the show has hit home with people.

Advertisement

"I think a lot of the success of the show is, people can relate to these characters, and they can relate to these actors. They're good people," Ross told People. "And I think it comes through in their performances."

The fans "see themselves in [the characters] and they see the challenges they go through, and watching them overcome it gives them hope," he added. "So, I think that's a big part of the success."

Matt thinks the secret ingredient is the cast, who "has become a big family."

"For the younger cast, the kids who are no longer kids, it's been 10 years, it's half their lives," he says, referring to Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

"They're all very, very close. And I think the real-life bond that they have translates into the show," he added.

Ross went on to tease that the final season of Stranger Things is "intense from beginning to end." The season will hit Netflix on Nov. 26 with the first four episodes, followed by three episodes arriving on Christmas and the finale on New Year's Eve.