Sean 'Diddy' Combs left sans support during his prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces shocking snub amid prison drama

It is being reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs is begging for support from Hollywood’s top-tier stars.

Radar Online reported that the 56-year-old disgraced former rapper, record executive, and record producer has been abandoned by his famous and successful friends in the entertainment world after his recent sentence hearing on prostitution charges.

Advertisement

Diddy was declared guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution but he was acquitted of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July of this year.

For those unaware, Diddy was given a prison sentence of more than four years in a federal penitentiary after he could share only 10 testimonials from people such as his ex-girlfriend Virginia Huynh, a Miami Beach Police chaplain, a former cellmate, a celebrity hairstylist, and especially one of his sons.

The celebrities who failed to support him are Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Howard Stern, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Ashton Kutcher, and Usher.

Diddy was hopeful to receive a testimonial from Kutcher, as he once penned a letter overflowing with affection to support convicted rapist Danny Masterson, who was also his costar in That ‘70s Show.

Referring to all the luminaries who snubbed Diddy, the insider told the outlet, "These are people who built careers alongside him. But when it mattered most, they all disappeared. It's the ultimate Hollywood snub – because in this business, silence isn't neutral. Silence means you're toxic.”

"And right now, Diddy is radioactive,” the source said.