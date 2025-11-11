Sally Kirkland, 'Anna' star, dies at 84

Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland dies at 84

Sally Kirkland, best known for her role in Anna, for which she received an Academy Award nomination, has died at the age of 84.



Last week, reports say the actress was put in hospice after she had earlier suffered injuries from her fall in the shower in October. Not to mention, she also had dementia and a bone infection.

Michael Greene, her representative, now tells Variety, Sally passed away in Palm Springs, Calif, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

To take a look at her career, the star took a first step in the industry via Broadway. She made her debut in The 13 Most Beautiful Women in 1964.

The actress also appeared in several TV shows, including Felicity, Roseanne, Valley of the Dolls, and Days of Our Lives.

Born in New York, Sally is said to have survived with the support of her godson, Coty Galloway (Bailey); close friends Paige Dylan, Mel England, Leigh Taylor Young, Xaque Gruber, and Maggie Wagner; manager Valerie McCaffery; and agent Greene; as well as her cousins, Brookie, Katherine, and Tina Kirkland.