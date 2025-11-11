Jennifer Lopez 'convinced' she is 'destined to be together again' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez still loves her fourth ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly trying hard to win the love of her fourth ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to Radar Online, the Shotgun Wedding star is taking desperate measures to win back Affleck but his inner circle has informed him about the consequences of Bennifer 3.0.

During the promotion of their new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, in New York City, the former high-profile couple of Hollywood showed warmth for each other.

For those unaware, Affleck served as an executive producer while Lopez played the role of Ingrid Luna in the Kiss of the Spider Woman.

They two, who dated each other from 2002 to 2004, rekindled the romance in 2021 and finally tied the knot in July 2022. Following two years of their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce which was finalized in January 2025.

Referring to the red carpet premiere of their newly released film, an insider told the outlet, "J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as s**y and wonderful as ever.”

"In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple. She's believed that all along and now she's even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen,” the source claimed.

Following her separation from the Good Will Hunting star, Lopez tried to hookup but “none of those guys could hold a candle to Ben. He's the love of her life in every respect."

Also, "It's common knowledge among Ben's friends that he still finds Jen wildly attractive. The fact she's pursuing him so aggressively is no doubt a big boost to his confidence.”

"It's by no means impossible that sooner or later he'll give her another shot. But people in Ben's world think this would be a huge mistake, and they're reminding him how miserable he was when they were together,” the source stated.