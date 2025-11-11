Justin Bieber serenades Kendall Jenner on special occasion

Justin Bieber gives Kendall Jenner min concert on special occasion

Justin Bieber serenaded birthday girl Kendall Jenner in a surprise mini-concert.

Justin was filmed singing his song Devotion from his latest album, Swag, during Kendall’s beachside birthday bash in a Caribbean Island in early November.

In a vlog that one of The Kardashians stars’ friends, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou uploaded on YouTube, the singer could be seen saying, “This song is dedicated to Kendall tonight. Happy Birthday!”

Kendall and Justin’s wife, Hailey, stood together and cheered for the singer. The supermodel was also seen singing Justin’s song No Pressure with her sister Kylie and others, while the singer hyped them up.

Other guests also sang Justin’s 2015 track What Do You Mean?

Kylie also sang her single Fourth Strike while Kendall filmed her on her phone, and Hailey sang along.

Kendall’s sisters Kim and Khloe also enjoyed the beach fiesta alongside their mom Kris Jenner.

Kim shared a slew of happy photos from the celebration and captioned the post: "Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner may this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. ????I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30 Kenny."