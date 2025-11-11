Meghan Markle's upcoming project 'directly conflicts' Kate Middleton's key event

Meghan Markle slammed over conflict with Kate Middleton's project

Meghan Markle has come under fire as her upcoming project could coincide with Princess Kate’s important engagement.

Meghan announced her upcoming With Love, Meghan Christmas special could coincide with the Princess of Wales’ annual Christmas carol concert.

Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, told Talk TV: "Are we going to talk about the fact that it directly conflicts with Catherine's carol concert? She's done this so it's released basically the day before."

Kinsey pointed out that Meghan previously hinted that the Christmas special would be released in November, but now it’s set to hit the streamer on December 3.

"The reason why I think that's interesting, or the date specifically is interesting, is because she either didn't know, she lied or plans changed," she said.

The royal commentator went on to mock the Christmas special's tagline, which tells viewers to "embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season".

"You do have to make a lot of new traditions when you have no friends and family left, so I get that," she joked.

Meghan Markle has released two seasons of With Love, Meghan, where she shares cooking, gardening, and hosting tips.