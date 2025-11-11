Meghan Markle height questioned after new party photos

A photograph of Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian taken at Kris Jenner’s birthday party has sparked debate on social media about the Duchess of Sussex’s height.

Markle attended the star-studded event in Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry. Other guests included Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Justin Bieber.

After images from the party appeared online, some users questioned whether Markle’s reported height of 5ft 6in was accurate, noting that she appeared to be similar in height to Kardashian, who is 5ft 2in.

The comments sparked speculation that Meghan may have overstated her height on her former acting résumé, although there is no evidence to support the claim.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party has received mixed reactions on social media.

While the couple's fans have presented their presence as some kind of success, some of their critics have gone on to claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not even invited to the party.