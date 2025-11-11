Kate Middleton stuns in black outfit as she pays homage to fallen heroes

Kate Middleton joined veterans, military families and serving members of the Armed Forces on Tuesday to commemorate Armistice Day.

The Princess of Wales honored the signing of the armistice and paid tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in conflicts around the world.

In a message shared on social media, she said: "Joining veterans, families, and serving members of the Armed Forces at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day.Today, on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we commemorate not only the armistice signed at the end of World War I, but remember those who have bravely given so much in conflicts around the world. Lest We Forget."

The wife of Prince William looked stunning during the ceremony which she attended wearing a black outfit with a stylish hat.

Kate Middleton, who is in remission from cancer, is making a gradual return to royal duties.

She also laid a wreath with a message that read, "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them, Catherine."

She did not accompany her husband William to Brazil where he last week attended Earthshot Prize award ceremony.