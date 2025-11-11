Kate Middleton makes key discovery after talking to war veteran

Kate Middleton learns benefitial information from war veteran

Kate Middleton learned the secret to longevity as she marked Armistice Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

At the service, Kate knelt and held hands with 100-year-old veteran Bill Redston. The Princess of Wales talked to the veteran and asked about the secret to his long life.

He revealed that he kept fit and ran the London Marathon at age 65 and the New York City Marathon the following year!

While Princess Kate hasn’t run marathons, the mom-of-three is an avid tennis player and generally athletic.

She also met Royal Air Force veteran Geoffrey Spencer. She told him that her 12-year-old son, Prince George, "knows more about aircraft than I do."

For the ceremony, the Princess wore a black dress paired with a matching hat, and put on a poppy pin, which is a symbol of remembrance of war victims.

She observed a minute of silence and laid a wreath with a handwritten note that read, "In Memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them."

Kate’s presence marked her debut at the event, which is usually reserved for blood royals. However, Kate wasn’t the first royal spouse to attend the event. Last year, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (the wife of Prince Edward) attended the event solo.