Former royal staffer fiercely defends Prince Harry, Meghan amid backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan 'did nothing wrong' by attending party on Remembrance Weekend

A former royal staff member has defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to attend two major party events during Remembrance weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, followed by Kris Jenner’s mega birthday bash at Jeff Bezos’ mansion.

The Sussexes’ decision to party on Remembrance Weekend, which marks the 109th anniversary of the end of World War I, has been slammed by various royal commentators.

Royal commentator Jack Stooks told GB News: "I don't feel that where they are they need to be sort of locked away and hidden out of sight."

"I don't think anybody else was from all the photos I've seen, I think he was the only one with a poppy on," he said of Prince Harry.

"Meghan was doing nothing wrong. Harry was doing nothing wrong. I mean, Harry wasn't out, you know, on the 11th, having a massive party," he argued.

"Harry's the only member of the Royal Family that's actually currently served in a war. So none of the other Royal Family members have actually served," he added.

"If anything, Harry knows what he's doing. He's been there. He's seen he's seen the conflict. He's seen what it's done to people. So I don't think that he would have sort of gone out thinking that he doesn't care. He does care very much," he concluded.

For the unversed, Prince Harry served in the British Army for a decade until 2015. He completed two tours of Afghanistan and was made captain.