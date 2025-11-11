Princess Beatrice branded bull-headed, oblivious given how much Charles struggles

Princess Beatrice compared to her dad Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Beatrice has just been accused of being incredibly similar to her father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The expert that delivered these blows is none other than Ms Amanda Platell and she penned everything in a piece for The Daily Mail that went into detail referencing an exclusive tea party for Saudi investors at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton last month.

Advertisement

In the piece she said, “as Beatrice should know from the fate of her parents, you can’t immerse yourself in the world of high finance one day and then represent the Royal Family the next, especially at a time of existential crisis for the monarchy.”

But “I fear she may have inherited her parents’ pig-headed obliviousness to public mood,” the expert added. “Unaware that such ill-conceived events only expose the royals to scandal, as the ludicrous tea party with a princess last month certainly did.”

Becase at that tea party “the optics were terrible: Princess Beatrice fawning over some of the state’s most wealthy citizens at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton, the hotel notorious for being central to the Arab state’s violent purge of hundreds of its most powerful royals, tycoons and ministers in 2017.”

Not to mention “from this very hotel emerged some of the most disturbing scenes of Saudi’s old guard being beaten and tortured. So what was Beatrice thinking?”

Because “her presence was only made more unpalatable by the memories of her father’s frequent visits to the country as ‘UK trade envoy’.”

Before concluding the piece the expert also pointed out the dangers that association brings and added, “Andrew was often accused of using the role not to boost Britain’s trade relationships, but to feather his own nest – with critics pointing out that many of his official trips coincided with the weekends of F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi or Bahrain. I’d hate for Beatrice to be accused of following in her disgraced dad’s footsteps.”