Anne continues foreign trip after being 'snubbed' by King Charles over Andrew

The British royal family on Tuesday released a video of Princess Anne and her husband as the royal couple concluded their visit to Australia.

The video was shared on Instagram with a statement that said, " The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, has spent the last four days in Australia to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals."

The statement added, "As Colonel-in-Chief, Her Royal Highness attended Services of Remembrance in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, where she spent time with serving troops, veterans, and their families."

After concluding their Australia tour, the couple left for Singapore where they would spend two days.

The Princess Royal undertook the foreign trip amid intense media scrutiny of the royal family after King Charles stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles due to his links to late sex offender Jeffery Esptein.

Speaking about how Andrew's siblings reacted, Emily Maitlis recently said on her podcast, "I was told that there was a bit of discomfort, maybe that's too strong, there was a bit of nervousness from the siblings. From Prince Edward and from Prince Anne, who didn't want their eldest brother to go too hard on their other brother, Andrew."

The journalist's claim could not be confirmed independently.