Dubai completes test flight of air taxi, public launch set for 2026

The electric air taxi completes a successful test flight from Margham to Dubai World Central. — Dubai government

DUBAI: Traffic congestion in Dubai may soon be a thing of the past, as the city successfully completed the first test flight of its flying taxi, marking a major step towards futuristic urban transport.

The electric-powered aircraft, developed in collaboration with US-based Joby Aviation, flew from Margham, an industrial and logistics hub on the outskirts of Dubai, to Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum Airport) ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) briefed Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the progress of the project, which aims to introduce air taxis as part of an integrated, smart, and sustainable transport system.

The air taxi is eco-friendly and ultra-quiet, capable of flying at speeds up to 320 km/h with a capacity of four passengers.

According to Dubai officials, the next phase will involve trial flights in urban areas before the service is made available to the public in 2026.

Skyports Infrastructure is building the first air taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport, featuring two landing pads and modern passenger facilities, designed to support the city’s vision for seamless and sustainable mobility.